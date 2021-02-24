Zakaria Mumuni reveals reason for ditching Kotoko for Medeama SC

Zakaria Mumuni is a new player for Medeama SC

New Medeama SC signing, Zakaria Mumuni insists he joined the club ahead of other teams because of their high interest showed by the Mauve and Yellows.

The former WAFA winger had been on the radar of giants Asante Kotoko but swerved the Porcupine Warriors to join their rivals, insisting it wasn't the right time to make a move to Kumasi.



"It's true a lot of clubs were chasing me but Medeama looked more purposeful so signed for them but for Kotoko, I don't think the time was right. When it is, I will play for them," he told Oyerepa FM.



"There were some complications especially the ban they are serving. I couldn't have waited till it's lifted because that's what I do for a living," he added.



"Medeama wants to qualify for Africa and it's my target to help them qualify."



The talented wideman put pen to paper on a permanent contract which will see him at the club until 2023.

He joins the two-time FA Cup holders after ending his stay at the Congolese heavyweights where he made 12 appearances in both CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions for the Kinshasa-based club.



He is expected to provide added impetus to the club in our search for our first Premier League title.



"This is an incredible opportunity to join a club with such an amazing project," he said after sealing the deal on Monday.



"I would like to thank everyone at Medeama for the massive show of love and support in this short period.



"We hope to work hard as a collective unit and make our fans happy. This is another challenge for me and I look forward to another giant step in my career.

"We want to perform at the highest level and get the desired results.



"This team has some of the best midfielders in the league and I hope to integrate quickly to make it count



"Having spoken to the coach about the vision and direction of the team, it's hugely exciting and I can't wait to be part of it."



