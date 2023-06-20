0
Menu
Sports

Zamalek FC to host Ghana U23 team in a friendly encounter

Ghana U23 Black Meteors Ghana U23 team

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 team will play a final friendly match in Egypt today, June 20, before travelling to Morocco for the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

As announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday, the Black Meteors will lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in the final pre-tournament friendly match.

“The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex.

“The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm (2:30 pm GMT),” the statement from the Ghana FA said over the weekend.

The Ghana U23 team has been in Egypt since last week to continue with preparations for the U23 AFCON.

Last Thursday, the Black Meteors drew 1-1 with their counterparts from Egypt at the Alexandria Stadium.

After the friendly with Zamalek FC, the Ghana U23 team led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko will travel to Morocco for the U23 AFCON.

Ghana is in Group A and will compete with Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: