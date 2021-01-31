Zamalek interested in Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku - Reports

Kotoko striker Kwame Poku

Egyptian Premier League powerhouse, Zamalek have expressed interest in signing Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku, according to a report by GHANASoccernet.com.

The striker has been sensational following his move from second-tier side Nkoranza Warriors to Kotoko in 2020.



Poku has quickly established himself as an instrumental member of the team, scoring goals for fun in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The forward has caught interest from clubs in the North African region following impressive outings for the Kumasi-based side.

However, it appears Zamalek are on the verge of winning the race for his signature.



The White Castle want the striker as a replacement for Mostafa Mohamed who has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray SK on loan.



Poku has plundered 6 goals in 10 matches for Asante Kotoko so far this season.