Zamalek to appeal to Swiss Federal Court over issue with Ghanaian forward Ben Acheampong

Ghanaian forward Ben Acheampong

A source in Zamalek SC has revealed the developments of the situation regarding the case of Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong, the former player who obtained a ruling against the club in the last few days due to unilaterally canceling his contract and not receiving the rest of his entitlements.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruled in favour of Benjamin Acheampong in his case against Zamalek - with the Egyptian giants expected to cough $1.2 million to the Ghanaian striker.



The international sports tribunal has doubled the figure from $ 400,000 to $ 1.2 million following a long winding legal tussle.



The former Asante Kotoko hitman dragged the Egyptian giants to the adjudicatory chamber for the side's refusal honour its contractual obligations.

FIFA rejected Acheampong's complaints but CAS heard the appeal on 1 July 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland and ruled in favour of Acheampong.



The source confirmed that the Zamalek administration now has one solution, which is resorting to the Swiss Federal Court and providing evidence that the absence of the club's lawyer from the CAS session came to compelling circumstances.



The source indicated that Zamalek opened another line of negotiations with the player to resolve the matter amicably and persuade him to waive the complaint while scheduling the rest of his financial dues with the club.