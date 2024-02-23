Zambia game is a must-win game – Black Queens forward Freda Ayisi

Freda Ayisi

Black Queens forward, Freda Ayisi has indicated that Ghana must win the World Cup qualifier against the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday, February 23.

The Charlton Athletic attacker is in the camp of the Black Queens for the first time and is in line to debut for the Ghana women’s national team.



Ahead of the first leg against Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, Freda Ayisi has called on Ghanaians for support, insisting that the Copper Queens must fall at all costs.



“This Friday, it’s an important game, we need to win. We need the energy from the crowd. Just make sure you come and support and show some love to all of us,” she said in a video shared on social media by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ghana hosts Zambia in the first leg of the third round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



The February 22 contest will kick off at 5 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.