Zambia is a big opponent but we will play to win - Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle, head coach of the Black Queens

Head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, has acknowledged that her team will face a tough task when they come up against the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday.

The two teams will lock horns in the first meeting of their two-legged tie in Round 3 of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



Speaking to journalists on Thursday ahead of the game, Coach Nora Hauptle described Zambia as a big opponent but insisted that the Black Queens have prepared well and will play for the victory.



"Zambia is a big opponent. They have been in the World Cup. They played 21 games last year. They have good individual players, so I think it's a must-win, and we want to win," Coach Nora Hauptle said.

She continued, "We have been working very well this week, and we are focused on ourselves.



"It gives us pride that we have won 10 games out of eleven, but in football, the only thing that counts is the next game. You cannot look at the past, and we want to pass this qualifying round," she added.



The game between Ghana and Zambia on Friday will kick off at 5 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.