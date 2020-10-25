Zambian side Indeni FC signs Shawn Oduro

Ghanaian defender, Shawn Oduro

Ghanaian defender Shawn Oduro has joined Zambian top-flight side Indeni Football Club.

The 24-year-old has joined the newly-promoted side on a two-year deal as a free player after turning down a new deal with Gomis FC after the 2019-2020 season.



“I’m happy to be here. I’m pleased with the meeting I had with the management, especially the head coach David Chilufya,” Oduro said.



“The coach made it known to me that they have tracked me for a while because my attributes suit the club's style of play."

“I’m here to help the club reach their pedigree and also excel in all angels. With my experience in the Zambian League so far I think I can be of help to build the Indeni brand well."



“Looking at the management plans for the club I know if we come together as a team we will be one of the top clubs in Zambia and beyond.” He concluded.



The former Real Nakonde FC captain has earlier played for three clubs in Zambia League namely Real Nakonde, Napsa Stars FC, and Gomis.