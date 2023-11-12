Zen riderrs complete an audacious 11-day marathon across Ghana for mental health awareness

Zen Riderrs

The Zen Riderrs have completed their remarkable 1,300-kilometer marathon, riding from Accra to Tamale and back to Accra.

The remarkable journey was targeted at spreading mental health awareness through a bike challenge over 11 days.



The group of Seven Ghanaian cyclists set out to achieve an initial ambitious target of completing a 600-kilometer cycling journey from Accra to Tamale after arriving in the northern regional capital on Sunday, October 5, 2023.



It took the determined cyclists five days to complete the first phase of the journey where they brave through various challenges and obstacles as they embarked on the laudable initiative to raise awareness of mental health.



The group made up of six males and one female completed the second phase of the journey, which was riding back to Accra on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



The Zen Riders began their journey at Nsawam and glided through the communities together with an ambulance, a videographer/photographer, a police escort, and several mental health experts.

They made stops in some communities to engage residents and others to educate them on mental health and share insights on breaking artificial mental barriers.



They also made use of traditional media during the expedition to convey their message.



Some of the locations where they made stops are Apedwa, Nkawkaw, Kumasi, Offinso, Techiman, Dawadawa, Buipe, and others.



Against all odds and unforeseen challenges - flat tires, a misled route, unpredicted hills, and the scorching sun - the group was able to complete the adventure experience and also relay their message to fulfil their aim.