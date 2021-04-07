Zimbabwe FA investigates ex-Kotoko coach Logarusic over forged UEFA Pro Licence

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Zdravko Logarusic

The Zimbabwe Football Association is investigating the legitimacy of coach Zdravko Logarusic's coaching certificate amid allegations of being forged.

The 55-year-old Croat is under the microscope for the wrong reasons after guiding the Warriors seal qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be staged in Cameroon next year.



The Zdravko Logarusic-coached Warriors secured their third consecutive ticket to the continental football extravaganza, with a game to spare, when they beat Botswana 1-0 in Francistown, last week.



However, the certification of the former Ashantigold, King Faisal, and Simba FC gaffer has come under the spotlight amid claims of being fraudulently acquired.



A copy of Logarusic's license has been signed by three officials, including Croatian convicted fraudster and tax evader Damir Vrbanović.



The former Sudan coach is hot after it emerged he sent his CV to the Kenya Football Federation in which he stated he "would be working on his Uefa Pro Licence soon".

The has prompted a quick investigation into his CV amid suspicion it was forged.



Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede has reportedly held a discussion with a Uefa instructor to ascertain the veracity of the claims.



“It turns out there could be a huge scandal regarding these Uefa coaching badges held by most of these European coaches coaching in Africa. If you check, most of them mainly have African national teams or African clubs as their references in their CVs, an indication that they never coached in their native countries. Serious background checks need to be done by African nations and clubs when employing these folks,” said a source in South Africa, who is privy to the investigations being conducted by Zifa.



Zimbabwe has been paired with Ghana, Ethiopia, and South Africa for the first qualifying phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.