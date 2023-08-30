Zinchenko'shocking admission about Thomas Partey's quality sparks Rodri, Casemiro debate

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko's recent remarks about Thomas Partey's outstanding qualities have stirred up and rejuvenated the debate about who is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League.

Zinchenko made his assertion on Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five podcast, where he claimed Partey is the most underrated player on the English top flight.



"I think Thomas Partey," he said when asked who is the most underrated player in the league.



His answer triggered a question from Ferdinand who asked whether Partey is better than Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.



"He's absolutely world-class as well Casemiro, 5 Champion Leagues but for me, if you want me to choose one, Thomas Partey."



The Ukrainian further chose Partey over his former Manchester City teammates Rodri and Fernandinho as the best holding midfielder he has played with



"I have a debate in my head, Who is actually the best holding midfielder I ever played with? The debate was between Fernandinho, Thomas Partey, and Rodri but Thomas Partey I don't know but it is."

While answering a follow-up question on who is better between Rodri and Partey, Zinchenko said Partey has everything while Rodri is a perfect fit for Man City's system.



"He (Thomas Parety) has everything. Rodri is absolutely fit so well for City's system. If you take him out it's a different City. He is like the main detail there because for me at City it is the hardest position to play. It's the hardest and Rodri suits and Rodri suits there so well. Yes, honestly."



The argument on who is the best holding midfielder in the league between Partey, Casemiro, and Rodri appears to be an unending one since it emerged during the 2022/2023 season.



The trio had an exceptional campaign last season and has already started the new season on a good note.





