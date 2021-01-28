Zone Three Previews: Heart of Lions lock horns with Tema Youth on Sunday

Heart of Lions players

The National Division One League enters matchday four this weekend across 24 League centres in three Zones.

Games will be played in Zone One, Two and Three. Here is a quick look at what to expect on match four. In Zone Three, League leaders Kpando Heart of Lions will come toe to toe with Tema Youth at the Tema park as the two teams battle for supremacy.



Both Tema Youth and Heart of Lions are in dire need of Premier League football having suffered relegation some seasons ago.



The Habour Warriors suffered demotion in 2017 despite producing some fine talents in that season’s competition. They began this seasons League with a 2-1 win against Accra Young Wise before drawing goalless against Okyeman Planners on matchday two.



They however, corrected their mistakes and bounced back to winning ways with an emphatic 2-0 win against Mighty Jets in another away on matchday three to move to third in the League standings with 7 points.



Experienced attacker Daniel Appiah will lead the lines for the mauves on Sunday as youngsters Dauda Yussif Seidu, Dennis Hutor and Evans Osei Wusu compliment his effort.

They have to dig deep to beat a Heart of Lions side that have picked three wins from three games. Lions have scored 8 goals and conceded one in the opening games of the season and look formidable ahead of Sunday’s encounter.



Heart of Lions took off positively following a 2-1 home win against Vision FC.



They took three points against Uncle T FC in a 1-0 win on matchday two before crashing Accra Young Wise 5-0 in Kpando last Sunday to move to the top of the Zone Three table.



Other games to look ahead to in Zone Three are as follows:



