Zubairu Ibrahim wins MOTM in King Faisal victory over Bechem United

Zubairu Ibrahim

King Faisal midfielder Zubairu Ibrahim was the star of the day as King Faisal strolled to a 3-1 victory over Bechem United.

Zubairu scored a brace and striker Kwame Preprah added a third as the Inshallah boys got the much-needed victory in their fight for survival.



The winger was a handful for the Bechem United defense as he constantly threatened the away side’s backline with his pace and brilliant skills.

Ibrahim also demonstrated great composure as he managed to hit the target on two occasions after he was set up by his teammates.