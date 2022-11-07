1
Menu
Business

1 District 1 Factory nothing but a slogan, we'll abolish it - Tamale Central MP

Murtala Muhammed Pic.png Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has said one of the Akufo-Addo-led initiatives - One District One Factory (1D1F) - will be scrapped if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the 1D1F initiative has not served its purpose since its inception.

Speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on November 5, 2022, the former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister described the 1D1F policy as a slogan for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"1D1F is nothing but a slogan...the 1D1F is something that when the NDC takes over we will throw out. The way it is in this form is not helping,” the Tamale Central MP stated.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has in recent times noted that the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) will soon industrialize the local economy.

He pointed out that many factories would be established across the country under the 1D1F initiative.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in parliament announced that 106 out of 278 factories were operational under 1D1F.

He said 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





ESA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Related Articles: