10 businesses owned by Tony Elumelu you may want to know

Tony Elumelu is a billionaire

Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s business moguls has made a mark in the business and economic sphere.

Elumelu is notable for his passion and contribution to entrepreneurship and nurturing young people.



He has several businesses that he directly and indirectly owns in various sectors including finance and energy, shaping industries, and forging an indelible legacy across the continent.



In this article, here are 10 firms under his direct or indirect ownership curated by billionaires.africa.com.



1. United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)



As the chairman of UBA, Elumelu oversees a pan-African financial services group with a formidable presence across 20 countries in Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the UAE. UBA is the sole African bank with a commercial deposit presence in the United States. Serving more than 35 million customers worldwide, Elumelu’s influence extends beyond finance, positioning him as one of Nigeria’s richest men.



2. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp)



Under Elumelu’s guidance, Transcorp, one of Nigeria’s leading conglomerates, thrives with subsidiaries like Transcorp Power and Transcorp Hotels Plc. Diversified across the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, Transcorp Power is a major electricity producer in Nigeria, while Transcorp Hotels Plc sets the standard for Nigerian hospitality. Elumelu’s stake in Transcorp, through his investment firm HH Capital, demonstrates his substantial commitment to driving growth.

3. Heirs Holdings



Founded by Elumelu in 2010, Heirs Holdings embodies family-owned investment excellence. The conglomerate’s portfolio spans power, oil and gas, hospitality, healthcare, and insurance, positioning it as a catalyst for African progress. By investing long-term in critical sectors like finance, hospitality, energy, and technology, Heirs Holdings exemplifies Elumelu’s commitment to reshaping Africa’s destiny.



4. Afriland Properties



Afriland Properties Plc, an investee company of Heirs Holdings, stands at the forefront of real estate innovation. Elumelu’s holistic approach to real estate, rooted in Africapitalism, seeks to create employment, prosperity, and social wealth across Africa. Through management, investments, and development, Afriland pioneers an institutional approach to real estate, enhancing Africa’s economic landscape.



5. Africa Prudential



Africa Prudential, led by Elumelu’s unwavering vision, redefines shareholder management through cutting-edge technology. With a focus on digital transformation, the company empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era. This commitment to innovation positions Africa Prudential as a leader in share registration and digital solutions.



6. Heirs Insurance Group

Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, part of Elumelu’s ever-expanding conglomerate, offer streamlined insurance solutions. Crafted to embody simplicity, speed, and reliability, these additions exemplify Elumelu’s foresight in creating responsive financial products.



7. United Capital



United Capital Plc, driven by Elumelu’s commitment to excellence, leverages technology to empower governments, businesses, and individuals with top-tier financial services. With a pan-African focus, the company’s impact echoes Elumelu’s vision for the continent’s progress.



8. Transcorp Hotels Plc



As a subsidiary of Transcorp Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc stands as a benchmark for Nigerian hospitality. Under Elumelu’s leadership, the company redefines luxury and quality in the hospitality sector.



9. Transcorp Power



Elumelu’s Transcorp Power holds a significant role in Nigeria’s power sector, generating electricity for the national grid. The acquisition of Ughelli Power Plc and Afam Power Plant through the company demonstrates Elumelu’s commitment to improving Nigeria’s energy landscape through strategic investments.

10. Heirs Holding Capital (HH Capital)



HH Capital, Elumelu’s personal investment vehicle, is a testament to his dedication to strategic investments. Fueled by his vision, HH Capital channels his personal resources into promising opportunities that align with Africa’s growth trajectory.



SSD/



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards