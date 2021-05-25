10-year Capital Market Plan a viable avenue for investors to deploy surplus funds - SEC

Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General of SEC

• The SEC has introduced a 10-year strategic Capital Market Master Plan

• The move is aimed at diversifying the capital market



• It is also hinged on four main pillars of enhancing the capital market



Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said the introduction of a 10-year strategic Capital Market Master Plan will create a viable avenue for investors to deploy surplus funds.



According to Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the CMMP which is aimed at diversifying the capital market will enable individuals to raise capital, whilst it also facilitates the expansion of businesses.



Speaking at the launch of the 10-year strategic initiative, Mr Tetteh highlighted the need for investors to take advantage of Ghana’s capital market.

“For the ordinary citizen, it enables the creation of jobs, as businesses will be able to raise capital, whilst it also facilitates the expansion of businesses and creates a viable avenue for investors to deploy surplus funds.”



He also pointed some four main pillars hinged on the creation of the Capital Market Master Plan.



These include; creating diversity of investment products and enhancing liquidity in the securities market, increasing the investor base, strengthening the infrastructure and improving market services, and improving regulation, enforcement and market confidence.



The Director-General of the SEC said he believes the capital market offers an additional avenue for raising ‘patient capital’, which is critical for financing growth.