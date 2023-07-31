126 factories operational under 1D1F; 160,000 jobs created - Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created under one of government's flagship programmes - One District One Factory initiative.

According to him, as of June this year, a total of 126 factories were operational in 58 districts across the country.



Making this known on the floor of parliament while delivering the 2023 mid-year budget review statement, Ken Ofori-Atta said these job creations targeted the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



He said, "Mr. Speaker, in line with the government's unwavering commitment to industrialisation, the implementation of the flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative is on course. As of June 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilised to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts."



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the 1D1F program on August 25, 2017, at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



He then cut sod for the commencement of the first factory, Ekumfi Fruits and Juices.

The 1D1F programme seeks to establish factories in all districts across the country to boost local production.















ESA/OGB