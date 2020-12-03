1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions New Okaff Industries

The factory was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, December 3, 2020

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

President Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned New Okaff Industries Limited in the Ashanti Region, an industry operating under Government of Ghana’s One- District-One Factory initiative.

New Okaff Industry which has about 200 employees and a production capacity of 5000 liters of AF Confidence per day, will manufacture soaps, sanitizers and detergents. It will as well produce anti-snake repellent, organic fertilizers and agrochemicals to enhance the work of farmers in the country.



Commissioning the factory on Wednesday, December 3, 2020, on day 3 of his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region, the President stated that the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is in fulfilment of a 2016 campaign promise, whose aim is to establish, together with the private sector, at least one industrial enterprise in each of the administrative districts of the country.



President Akufo-Addo said the New Okaff Industries Limited will help to increase farmers produce and as well augment the government's Planting for Food and Jobs initiative via the application of their approved agro-chemicals and organic fertilizers.



He said his government is well committed to supporting the industry to expand it to manufacture more of its organic fertilizers and agrochemicals so as to enhance farming in the country.



Managing Director of the company, Nana Yaw Adjei Frimpong at the ceremony said the key objective of New Okaff Industries Limited is to assist Ghana to double cocoa output by the year 2022 and also support the government’s laudable planting for food and jobs initiative.

He however commended President Akufo-Addo for the pragmatic steps taken by his Government to strengthening local industries.



He said the resolve to work under the 1D1F will enhance the company’s capacity to increase their direct workforce from 200 employees to over 1000 and as well provide over 5,000 indirect jobs to farmers and suppliers of raw materials such as pepper, ginger, citronella oils, coconut, palm kernel oils and packaging materials.



New Okaff Industries Limited located at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District is an indigenous Ghanaian company that was established in 1989. The company has 30 years of experience in innovative research into the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, sanitizers, anti-snake repellents and organic fertilizers.



Its agrochemical division was set up in 2008 with the aim of working to understand the needs of farmers and finding solutions to their challenges of poor crop management, pests and debilitating diseases that prevents increasing production.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor