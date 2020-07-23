Business News

2020 Budget: All 88 hospitals will be built by Ghanaian Companies - Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that all 88 hospitals promised by the President in all districts across the country will be built by Ghanaian Companies.

According to him, the contracts will be given to Ghanaian Companies and not foreign ones to enable the companies participate in building the nation.



He added that the hospitals, although some has been launched, will be completed when the Akufo-Addo-led government comes to power again in 2021.

