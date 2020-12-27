2020 has been challenging, 2021 will be better - MASLOC Board Chair

Board Chairman of Microfinance & Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Seth Agyei-Baah

The Board Chairman of Microfinance & Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Seth Agyei-Baah aka Shaba says although the year 2020 has been challenging, the institution has managed to assist several businesses.

He said the outbreak of the coronavirus affected businesses badly and made the demand for loans at MASLOC high.



He was hopeful the year 2021 will be better with MASLOC offering help to several businesses.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that businesses had to write for an extension of time to repay their loans due to the coronavirus.



He encouraged the beneficiaries to repay their loans so MASLOC will be able to assist other traders.

Mr. Agyei-Baah said the institution will continue its mandate of providing micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses with fast, easy, and accessible microcredit and small loans to grow and expand their businesses as well as to enhance jobs and wealth creation.



The main objective he added is to help businesses grow and develop through the provision of sustainable microfinance, small loans, and business services to Ghanaian entrepreneurs.



He believes Ghana remains of the countries that have managed the outbreak of the coronavirus well.