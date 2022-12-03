2022 Farmers' Day: Mahama commends farmers for their priceless efforts

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has commended Ghanaian farmers for their selfless efforts in feeding the nation and industries.

This year’s National Farmers Day celebration was held in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua on Friday, December 2, 202 as well as across all 16 regions in the country.



The events witnessed farmers honoured with prizes for their hard work over the years to propel agriculture in the country.



In his message to commend the farmers, the former President called on President Akufo-Addo to prioritize agriculture.



“I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.



“With Ghana’s economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming related businesses serious,” Mr. Mahama stated in a Facebook post on December 2, 2022.



According to him “this is the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana’s economy.

“I urge the government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain.”



Meanwhile, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said there is food security in the country due to the policy interventions by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He also commended the efforts of farmers to consolidate the country’s food security situation.



Addressing farmers in the Eastern region, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto assured of the Akufo-Addo administration’s support for the agriculture sector.



“From my field visits so far my assessment is that the ongoing harvest will be good this year and our food security situation as a nation remains strong. Farmers and fishers whom we celebrate today have built this security by responding very favourably provided by the government under the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.”



He added: “In the past five years – 2017 to 2021, the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has provided nearly GHC2.5 billion in subsidies on improved seeds and fertilizers alone.”