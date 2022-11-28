0
Menu
Business

2023 Budget: Kofi Akpaloo disagrees with 2.5% increase in VAT

Percival Kofi Akpaloo23 Kofi Akpaloo, 2020 presidential candidate for the LPG

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Kofi Akpaloo has disagreed with government's decision to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 per cent.

The ruling administration in its 2023 budget announced a proposal to “increase the VAT rate by 2.5 percent to directly support our roads and digitalization agenda; Fast-track the implementation of the Unified Property Rate Platform programme in 2023"

But speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder, and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) said: "...things are already hard. The prices of items are already high and so if you increase the VAT by 2.5% you're going to overburden people..."

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: