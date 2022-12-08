0
2023 Budget: Minority vows to reject anything inimical to Ghanaians

21549833 Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has assured Ghanaians of their resolve to reject anything that will be inimical to their interest in the 2023 budget.

The Minority’s resolve came to the fore at an engagement with the press, Wednesday, December 7, in parliament.

According to the Minority, today’s engagement was to clarify the various stages the budget went through before it was approved, following public uproar about its adoption and approval on Tuesday.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, explained that Tuesday’s exercise of approving the budget was a very important constitutional exercise.

The Ranking on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akwandoh, also explained that the Minority’s stance on some of the items in the budget still remain the same, many of which the Minority would be voting against.

"One of which is the 2.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increment and the debt restructuring announced by Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister," he said

