2023 Budget: 'We won't take advice from Gabby' - NDC MP

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor , Member of Parliament for the South Dayi

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has responded to calls by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko to support the NPP in approving the yet-to be delivered 2023 budget statement.

Gabby Otchere-Darko said in a tweet that the 2023 budget was crucial and had the tendency to interfere with Ghana’s IMF negotiations.



“It can’t suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana,” Gabby tweeted.



Responding to Gabby’s tweet, the South Dayi lawmaker said the NDC and its powerful Minority Caucus of which, he is a proud Member, won’t take advice from Ofori Atta’s lawyer on Social Media.



“Beware of the Greeks bearing a Gift Horse in the face. This call by Otchere Darko is a typical Trojan Horse. Gabby, be reminded that the NDC and it’s powerful Minority Caucus of which, I’m a proud Member, won’t take advise from Ofori Atta’s lawyer on Social Media. Advise the IMF,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor also tweeted.

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem North Kwame, had previously stated that the disgruntled MPs would not be in Parliament to support the budget if Mr Ofori-Atta presented it.



“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him”, he told press men.



But the leadership of the NPP has called on the Members of Parliament to attend to all Government Business in the House including the 2023 budget statement and economic policy and all connected matters.



All things being equal, Finance Minister Ofori-Atta will read the 2023 budget in Parliament tomorrow.