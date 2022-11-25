0
Menu
Business

2023 Budget is not inspiring — Isaac Adongo

Hon Isaac Adongo?resize=640%2C400&ssl=1 Isaac Adongo, MP Bolgatanga Central

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Isaac Adongo, Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, says it would take magic to achieve the economic targets set in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

Describing the budget statement as uninspiring, Mr Adongo wondered how the Finance Minister could increase Ghana’s revenue generation by 120 per cent in one year, as indicated to the International Monetary Fund.

In a post budget presentation interview with the Ghana News Agency in Parliament on Thursday, Mr Adongo said increasing expenditure from GHS109 billion to GHS205 billion, thus about 88 per cent increase within one year, was not possible.

He said at this time when the Government was doing fiscal consolidation, doubling its expenditure could create some challenges.

“Where are you going to get that 120 per cent increase in revenue.” he asked.

He said due to the economic challenges the nation was going through, government must reduce its expenditures so that the little that it raised would be able to manage and get Ghana out of the difficulties.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: