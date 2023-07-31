0
2023 Mid-Year Budget: Finance Minister arrives in Parliament in the usual all-white kaftan

Mon, 31 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has arrived in parliament to present the 2023 mid-year budget review statement.

Clad in his usual all-white attire, he was spotted holding his signature brown briefcase.

The presentation of the mid-year budget review statement is by the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.

The Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.

It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens on its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.

