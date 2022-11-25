2
2023 budget: This is the time to rebuild, not to destroy and tear down - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta 12121211112112CaptureTYHJ Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has entreated Ghanaians to rally their support behind government to rebuild the economy from the shocks of the global pandemic - coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine war.

There have been calls for the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister, however, he said this was not the time to destroy and tear him down amidst the economic challenges.

The Finance Minister assured Ghanaians that the local economy would be stabilized soon.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said, "Mr. Speaker, let us not squander the opportunity to turn around, and reset our economy and create a bright medium-term for our country and its people. This is the time to rebuild, not to destroy and tear down. Let us work together for our collective benefit as is said in Nehemiah 2:18, with unity of purpose, service to the Republic, and the abiding grace of God.”

" Mr. Speaker, I repeat, Mr. Speaker, N) fiaa n) baa hi," he added.

The presentation of the budget in parliament is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

This allows the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of the government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 financial year.

ESA/MA

