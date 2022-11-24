2
2023 budget will burden you with more taxes - Minority urges Ghanaians to brace up for hardship

Thomas Nyarko Ampem Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority is predicting that the yet-to-be-read 2023 budget of the government will exacerbate the suffering of Ghanaians.

According to them, this is because the government intends to introduce a number of taxes.

The 2023 Budget is expected to be presented in Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the presentation, a Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Thomas Ampem Nyarko alleged that government will increase the VAT rate to 20 percent from the current 17.5 percent.

“In fact, what we are hearing is that government intends to increase VAT by 2.5 percent,” he said.

He also claimed that there are rumours that income taxes will be increased, adding that exemptions on Mobile Money will also be removed.

“We will not accept this 2.5 percent increase in VAT because that will be killing. We are not saying no tax at all, because government programmes must run. However, all this when introduced is just going to kill Ghanaians,” Thomas Ampem Nyarko explained.

The NDC MP noted that the government ought to present a clear expenditure cut in the 2023 Budget, considering the hardship a section of the population is facing.



PEN/SARA

