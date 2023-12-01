2024 budget cannot be approved in its current form – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson is a Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has insisted that the 2024 budget has not been approved.

According to him, the budget in its current form cannot be approved because it would bring hardships to Ghanaians.



The majority staged a walkout in parliament on November 29, 2023, after the Speaker decided to use a headcount to ascertain whether or not the budget should be approved.



The minority insisted that they would not allow the budget to go through.



Ato Forson told journalists “The NDC members of parliament were ready to vote against the budget for a very good reason and we outlined as part of our concluding remarks why we are against this budget. Our position is simple, we cannot allow this budget to go through in its current form because the ordinary Ghanaian will be the one who will suffer.



He added “Ladies and Gentlemen, the NPP sadly they are not here because the deputy minister in charge of foreign affairs is not in town. The Hon John Kumah the deputy minister for finance is not in town and the Almighty Kennedy Agyapong is not in town. The NPP sensing defeat decided to walk out in a very shameful manner, it is a shame. We are challenging the voice vote.”



To clarify matters he insisted that “as we speak the budget has not been approved.”

SSD/OGB



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel