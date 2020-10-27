213 Companies via for 2020 Ghana Business Awards

The 3rd Ghana Business Awards is schedule for Friday, October 30, 2020

Source: Ghana Business Awards

After a successful hosting of two editions that attracted businesses across the country, major public and private sector institutions and some diplomatic missions, organizers of the Ghana Business Awards (GBA), Globe Productions in partnership with Ministry of Business Development, Graphic Business, Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Media General and the Institute of Directors, Ghana have announced the commencement of processes towards the year's nominees.

A total of 213 out of the 307 companies and individuals that submitted nominations have been shortlisted for the prestigious GBA.



Promoting Business Excellence:



The awards which seek to promote business excellence nationally and internationally as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players will jointly be chaired by the Peace Council Chairman, Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu (Dr).



It will also recognize and rewards excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana and provide the platform for individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector, as well as promote open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana to ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.



In line with the theme "Mobilizing businesses to promote Peace and Tolerance towards the general elections" and a team of technical expertise (Awarding Board) and independent consultants, chaired by Prof. Kweku Atuahene, the award categories are modeled to recognize important commercial and industrial players that contribute significantly to the economy.

Shortlisted Nominees:



The organizations and individuals that have been shortlisted for this year’s edition includes but not limited to:



Accra City Hotel, Accra Compost, and Recycling Plant Limited, Adk Consortium, Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited, Agriaccess Ghana Limited, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Alliance Motors Ghana Limited, Alomo Bitters, Anglogold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited, Apex Health Insurance, Appointed Time Printing, Ashanti Foam Factory Limited, Atona Food Company, Axiss Shipping, B5 Plus Limited, Basileia Shipping & Logistics, Bayport Savings & Loans Plc, Benmarine Offshore Services Limited, Best Assurance Company Limited, Best Point Savings and Loans, Blue Skies Products Ghana Limited, Bos Engineering Ghana Ltd, Bui Power Authority (BPA), Blow Chem Industrie(Bel Aqua), Caroline Group of Companies, Casa Trasacco Limited, Charger Limited, Comsys Ghana Limited, Corenet IT Limited, Cosmopolitan Health Insurance Company, Cowtribe Technology LTd.



CPL Developers Limited, Daily Guide Network, Databank Financial Services, Despite Group of Companies, Despite Media Group, DHL Ghana Limited, Djoulde, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Ecobank Ghana Limited, EIB Network, Electroland Ghana Limited, Energopojekt Ghana Ltd, Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Company Ltd, Enterprise Life Insurance Company Limited, Ernest Chemist Limited, Eusbert Hotel, FC Beauty Group, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, Forewin Ghana Ltd, Forewin Group of Companies, Franko Trading Co. Limited, Fueltrade Limited, G7 Security Systems Limited, Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ghana National Gas Company, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation , Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Tourism Authority, Glico Healthcare Ltd, Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, GNPC Foundation, Goil Company Limited, Gold Fields Ghana, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Indomie, Inlaks Limited, Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant, IPMC Ltd, I-Zar Group, J K Ahiadome Transport & Company Limited, Japan motors trading company, JIK Management Consultancy Services, Jospong Group of Companies, Joyce Ababio College Creative Design, KAB-FAM Ghana Ltd, Kasapreko Co. Limited, Kasapreko Group of Companies, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, Kings City Real Estate Limited, KingsAir Travel and Tour, Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, Kosmos Energy Limited, Latex Foam Rubber Products Ltd, Liranz Limited, M&G Pharmaceutical, Mcdan Shipping Co. Ltd, Masco Foods Limited- KFC, Mayfair Estates Ltd, McDan Foundation, Media General Group, Media General Group- 3foundation, Media General Group-Onua Tv, Mericom Solutions (Gh) Limited, Melcom Limited, MiPROMO Ltd, MKCL Mining Company, Mobus Properties Ghana Limited, Mohinani Group, Mponua Rural Bank Limited, MTech, Multimedia Group, Multipro Private Limited, Ghana (Indomie), Mumuadu Rural Bank, Nallem Clothing Ltd, National Food Buffer Stock Company , Nationwide Medical Insurance Limited, NIIT GHANA, Now Available Africa LTD, NTHC LTD, Nungua Warehouse Group of Companies, Nyaho Medical Centre, Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited, Odotobri Rural Bank Limited, Oil Village, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited, Orca Deco Ghana, Papaye Fast Food Limited, Passion Air, Pharmanova Limited, Pivot Digital Media, Polytanks Ghana Limited, Premier Health Insurance Limited, Premium African Textiles Ltd (Woodin), Primetime Limited-National Science & Maths Quiz and Science Festival, Quick Angels Limited, Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, Rigworld Training Center, Rock City Hotel, Royal Crown Co. Limited, SammyKay Media, Savanna Diamond Cement, Sea and Shore Marine Services, Silver Star Auto Limited, Smockyworld Limited, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Sogakopke Beach Resort, Solutions Technologies Limited, Somotex Ghana Limited, Special Ice Company Limited, Special Ice Group of Companies, St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre, Stallion Tiger Company Limited, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Star Assurance, Star Brand Consult, StarLife Assurance Co. Ltd, Sucryza Distributors Limited, Sunshine Healthcare Limited, TCL Electronics Ghana Limited., Tec Konsult, Tex Styles Ghana Limited, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Tv3 Network, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Unicom Chemist, United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited, Universal Motors Limited (Volkswagen), Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Volta River Authority, Westec Security, Western Group, What You Want, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



Individual Chief Executive Officers and entrepreneurs that submitted for various categories includes, Akwasi Agyeman- Ghana Tourism Authority, Alhassan Andani- Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Anthony T Poore- Agriaccess Ghana Limited, Beatrice Agyemang Abbey -Media General Group, Bernard Agbloe Lomotey- Benmarine Offshore Services-, Caroline Esinam Adzogble- Caroline Group of Companies, Chris Chinebuah- Fueltrade Limited, Delese Afia Amoakoa Darko- Food and Drugs Authority, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang- Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Dr. Ben K.D Asante- Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Daniel McKorley-McDan Foundation, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey - Charger Limited, Dr. John Kofi Mensah- Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong - Jospong Group Of Companies, Dr. Joshy Varkey- Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Ltd, Dr. Josph Siaw Agyepong- Jospong Group, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban - Rigworld Group, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite -Despite Group of Companies, Ernest Bediako Sampong- Ernest Chemist, Ernest Ofori Sarpong- Special Ice Group of Companies, Gertrude Kunde-Kwallinjam- Smocky World, Hanan Abdul-Wahab -National Food Buffer Stock Company , Hon. Ghassan Yared- Forewin Group Of Companies, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa- Volta River Authority (VRA), James Gnanaraj Rajamani- Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, James Koku Ahiadome- J K Ahiadome Transport, Julian Kingsley Opuni- Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited-, Michael Djan- Rad Communications Limited, Mr Alfred Baku- Gold Fields Ghana, Mr Collins Otoo Okley- Nungua Warehouse Group Of Companies, Mr Michael Luguje-Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr Lawrence Agyinsam -Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Bright Simons -Mpedigree, Mr Nicholas Bortey- Liranz, Mrs Florence Larbi- Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ms Benonita Bismarck-Ghana Shippers Authority, Nii Abbey Mensah- MiPROMO Ltd, Peter Awin- Cowtribe Technology Ltd, Richard Nii Armah Quaye- Quick Angels limited, Richmond Anim Damoah- RAD Communications, Robert Mensah-Eusbert Hotel, Romeo Richlove Kweku Seshie-Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, Yusif Meizongo Jnr- What You Want.

Ghana Business Awards:



The 3rd Ghana Business Awards which comes off on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel summit will be preceded by a business summit themed "Impact of COVID-19 on Business Sustainability: A Review of Big Businesses, SMEs and Start-Ups" and exhibition at 9 am, and climaxed with the awards night and dinner at 6 pm.



The Special Guest of honour is the Minister of Business Development, Dr. Mohammed Awal. Other Guest of honours includes H.E. Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Alicia Rico Pérez del Pulgar - Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mrs Anne Sophie AVÉ, Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E. HIMENO Tsutomu, Ambassador of France to Ghana and H.E. Mr Sugandh Rajaram, High Commissioner of Indian.

