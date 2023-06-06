22,303 jobs advertised in first eight months of 2023, 6.6% increase from 2022

Job advertisements

The Bank of Ghana’s September 2023 Monetary Policy Report has revealed that job advertisements increased in the first eight months of 2023.

According to the report, the number of jobs advertised in selected print and online media, increased in August 2023 relative to the corresponding period a year ago.



The bank noted that this partly gauges labour demand in the economy.



In total, 2,775 job adverts were recorded as compared with 2,467 for the same period in 2022, indicating an improvement of 12.5 percent (year-on-year).



“On a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies increased by 4.2 percent from the 2,662 jobs advertised in July 2023. Cumulatively, for the first eight months of 2023, the total number of advertised jobs went up by 6.6 percent to 22,303 from 20,929 recorded during the same period in 2022,” parts of the report noted.



The report also said consumer and business confidence surveys conducted in August 2023 reflected mixed sentiments.



The Consumer Confidence Index eased to 86.2 in August 2023 from 87.5 in June 2023 due to the utility tariff adjustments and recent ex-pump petroleum price increases.

The business confidence index, on the other hand, improved marginally to 80.3 from 80.0 due to the achievement of short-term targets, positive sentiments about industry prospects due to improving consumer demand, and relative stability in the local currency.



SSD/DAG



