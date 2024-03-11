24-hour economy can’t be doable under this economic condition – KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa said for a 24hr economy to work, John Mahama must first stabilise the economy

Ace Satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa also known as KSM says former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy can only be doable in a booming economy.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, Mr. Sintim Misa reiterated that the current state of Ghana’s economy cannot hold a 24-hour economy.



“I think the idea of a 24-hour economy is great and good to know that around the clock we are working and the economy will be moving. But my advice to Mahama is to understand that a 24-hour economy is possible and recommended when the economy is running.



“There is an economy that is booming, but where we are now, we are going in reverse. You must stop the reverse, make it stable, and fix everything that you need to fix then let’s start moving forward. Then in our movement forward you fix in the 24-hour economy and other thing that you want to do,” Mr. Sintim indicated.

According to him, for a better 24-hour economy Mr. Mahama will have to set the current ailing economy on a better footing first before considering any step.



“You have to set the economy on a firm footing, the economy is now like a free fall. I am not making these statements as a politician, I am making these statements as a concerned citizen of Ghana, KSM who is seeing things. I lived it and I know and saying that we need to stop the free fall,” KSM stated.