28-year-old cocoa farmer encourages youth to venture into agriculture

A 28-year-old cocoa farmer in the Prestea Huni Valley of the Western Region, Esther Asantewaa has advised the youth of Ghana not to chase after white-collar jobs only.

According to her, there is more money in farming than the non-existent white-collar jobs most graduates chase.



“The saying that farming is not for the youth is not true. Some people wear ties and sit in plush offices and are swallowed by loans. Some also do not even have GH₵1,000 in their accounts but when you venture into farming you can make a cool GH₵2,000 on a regular basis and that is the reality.



The youth should be attracted to venture into farming because it is good and profitable. There is a lot of blessing in farming,” she told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Esther who has a 12-acre cocoa farm revealed that she started farming at a tender age of 14 and has had no regrets ever since. “I have been farming for over 12 years now. My father used to take us to the farm every day after school so we could have the hands-on experience. Although my highest qualification is a Junior High School (JHS) certificate, I am doing well for myself,” she shared.



According to her, farming has been really good to her and she argues that with the right farming techniques and practices, one will make enough to survive, “especially if you’re young and educated. I have saved enough over the years and I am proud of it.”



The young cocoa farmer is one of the very few who can afford to treat herself to a good time and this is proof that farming pays. “My husband and I chill a lot. We regularly go-to spots in our community and have a good time, and I have not regretted venturing into farming.”



Happy98.9FM's Epa Hoa Daben political show as part of a series dubbed, "Ghana's Cocoa Sector, 'The Inside Story has given the platform of cocoa farmers in rural Ghana share their challenges with the Ghanaian populace for immediate attention.