0
Menu
Business

30 OMCs whose licenses have been revoked by NPA

Mustapha Hamid1212113131121113.png Mustapha Hamid is the NPA boss

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority has revoked the licenses of 30 oil marketing companies for breaching industry regulations.

The NPA explained the licences were revoked “for noncompliance with the rules and regulations of the Authority on the acquisition and maintenance of their licences”.

However, the authority has cautioned the public against transacting with the blacklisted OMCs.

“The General Public is hereby warned that engaging with the affected OMCs is at their own risk,” parts of its statement read.

It also noted that it will bear no liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered by any person who chooses to engage with the affected OMCs in whatever capacity.

Here is the list of the OMCs below:



SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: