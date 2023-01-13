30 OMCs whose licenses have been revoked by NPA

Mustapha Hamid is the NPA boss

The National Petroleum Authority has revoked the licenses of 30 oil marketing companies for breaching industry regulations.

The NPA explained the licences were revoked “for noncompliance with the rules and regulations of the Authority on the acquisition and maintenance of their licences”.



However, the authority has cautioned the public against transacting with the blacklisted OMCs.



“The General Public is hereby warned that engaging with the affected OMCs is at their own risk,” parts of its statement read.



It also noted that it will bear no liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered by any person who chooses to engage with the affected OMCs in whatever capacity.

Here is the list of the OMCs below:







SSD/FNOQ