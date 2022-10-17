30% of businesses in the export and import industry have collapsed - Awingobit

Executive Secretary of Ghana Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Awingobit Asaki

Sampson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association Ghana, has said the country’s harsh economic conditions have resulted in the failure of businesses.

He claimed that 30% of businesses in the export and import industry had collapsed.



Mr Awingobit said on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline that importers and exporters can no longer bear the economic hardship.



The depreciation of the cedi, increase in transportation fares, increases in fuel prices, and nuisance taxes, among other factors, are destroying businesses in Ghana.



He indicated that the government has shown no interest in addressing the issues they have raised.



He reiterated that they will join the Ghana Union of Traders in closing stores to express their concerns.



“I would encourage Ghanaians to go to the market and buy everything they need before Wednesday, October 19, 2022,” he said.



He stated that this action is being taken to protect the consumer. Because if we do not do so, it is the consumers who will suffer. We will include the cost of taxes and another cost in the final product they purchase. As a result, what we’re doing is in the best interests of the consumer.



A statement issued by the Association stated that “We the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana believes the Nana Addo-led government has been given enough ample time to fix the country but has shown little seriousness in doing so. And we believe this action by GUTA and its stakeholders, will compel the government to do the needful”.