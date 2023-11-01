5 most expensive divorce settlements in history

Divorce settlement

It is often advisable to settle during divorce cases instead of allowing the judge to divide properties for the couple.

According to Forbes.com, a divorce settlement agreement is a legal document laying out the terms of your divorce.



Even though there are different references for divorce settlement, they are referring to almost the same things.



Some of these references include Marital settlement agreements, Mediated agreements, Separation agreements, Property agreements, etc.



The focus is hereby not on the names of the settlements or agreements but on the details of the agreement.



Most often, wives demand very high amounts when requesting settlement offers and other shares from their spouses during a divorce settlement.

So far the most affected “victims” during divorce settlements are mostly rich men or women.



Most women have become millionaires out of their gains from divorce settlements.



This article comes on the back of the recent divorce settlement between Ghanaian football player Asamoah Gyan and his wife.



The court ruled that Gyan is obligated to give his wife GH¢25,000 in child support monthly.



Even though this is a sizeable amount, others have had to pay more to their wives during a divorce.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive divorce settlements in the world so far.



1. Bill Gates’ divorce in 2021 from Melinda Gates is the most expensive divorce with Melinda getting $76 billion.



2. Jeff Bezos's divorce in 2019 from MacKenzie Bezos; is the second most expensive divorce with MacKenzie Bezos getting $38 billion ($43.5 billion inflation adjusted).



3. Alec Wildenstein's divorce in 1999 from Jocelyn Wildenstein; $3.8 billion ($6.7 billion inflation adjusted).



4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $2.7 billion divorce, plus $200,000 per month child support paid by West.

5. Rupert Murdoch's divorce in 1999 from Anna; estimated at $1.7 billion ($3 billion inflation adjusted).



(With additional information from Wikipedia)



