58% increment in cocoa farmgate price inadequate – Concerned Farmers Association

The President of Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana, Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu has expressed disappointment in government over the recent cocoa farmgate or producer price increment for the 2023/24 season.

According to him, the increment is woefully inadequate considering how farmers toil to grow the crop which is the country’s highest foreign exchange earner.



The government announced 58.26% increase in the producer price of cocoa, farmers have gone to town in jubilation.



The price has been raised from GH¢ 20,928 per tonne to GH¢ 33,120.00 per metric tonne for the remainder of the 2023/24 cocoa season, following extensive consultations with stakeholders.



This increase equates to GH¢ 2,070 per bag of 64 kg gross weight and came into effect on Friday, April 5, 2024. Additionally, the government has approved a review of the buyers margin, raising it to GH¢ 2,980.00 per tonne for the same cocoa season.



The Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) issued a statement on Friday, explaining that the price adjustment was necessary to improve the income of cocoa farmers, aligning with the vision of the NPP government and responding to the rising prices of cocoa in the international market.

But commenting on the increment in an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang on New York based Adinkra Radio, Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu urged to reward Cocoa Farmers by increasing the producer price.



He descried some farmers who are singing the praises of the government for the increment as political farmers.



“Some farmers say they have accepted the price because you will get some political farmers like the award winners who are political because they themselves don’t till the land to now how it feels, they have hired people to work for them and so as soon as there is price increase, they put on their cloth and go to the Presidency and thank the President for the increment. But those who are on the field who actually work are not happy with the increment. it is painful, but because we are in an election year, even if you say the truth others will think you are doing politics.



“When cocoa farms were being cut down for illegal mining activities in towns at Atiwa West, what did the COCOBOD do to stop the development. it is we the Concerned Farmers Association that stood up and fought the destruction of cocoa farms. The Dunkwa Chief bears us witness that we met the youth and advised the to go into farming which they did instead of going into galamsey.”



He indicated that the low pricing of cocoa could lead to smuggling into neighboring countries if the issue is not resolved.