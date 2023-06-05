0
7th Ghana Energy Awards: Organisers call on SIGA

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: Ghana Energy Awards

The Energy Media Group (EMG), organisers of the distinguished Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) has paid a courtesy call on the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) in Accra.

The visit is one in a series of planned activities, and forms part of preparations toward the awards event this year.

The purpose of the visit, according to Ing. Henry Teinor, the Event Director, and Chief Executive of EMG, was to establish cordial relations with the Authority.

He added that the GEA is looking to work with SIGA to access data and information in order to ascertain the true corporate environment of the organisations, thus effectively monitoring corporate governance.

Kwame Agyemang Budu, representing the director-general of the Authority, Ambassador Edward Boateng, commended the GEA for its integrity, and noted that SIGA is ready to assist the Awards Secretariat in terms of data, if need be.

The Ghana Energy Awards is an industry-accepted initiative that aims to recognise the innovation and excellence of the players, organisations and institutions in the sector and their contributions to the country’s development.

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, Chairman of the Awards Panel, further added that a partnership with SIGA is in order as both the Awards Scheme and the Authority hope to build the sector’s institutions for the future.

In its 7th year, the GEA is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, the World Energy Council, Ghana and validated by Mazars.

Every year, the event organisers embark on a series of activities that culminate in the main awards event in November. The courtesy calls are the first in this series. Next is the media launch of this year’s event, which formally opens nominations for all prospective candidates.

The Ghana Energy Awards features both competitive and non-competitive categories, including the Energy Personality of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: Ghana Energy Awards
