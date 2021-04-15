AFCFTA must be championed by youth – Dentaa Amoateng

The AfCFTA Secretariat is located in Ghana-West Africa

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) is one of the biggest and largest free trade agreement after the World Trade Organisation.

According to key players, the trade agreement must be championed by the youth to drive economic integration across the African Continent.

Speaking on GBC’s Market Avenue, Chief Executive of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng said for the youth to be able to take charge of the AFCFTA, it is imperative for them to be properly educated on the formalities and how to maximize benefits from trade agreements.