AGI launches E-Commerce platform for MSMEs

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has launched an E-Commerce portal for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions.

The platform is aimed at facilitating trade and making business more attractive and competitive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It has a special COVID-19 store where Personal Protective Equipment, produced in the regions will be marketed and sold locally and internationally.



The Regional Chairman of AGI, Mr Dela Gadzanku said this was borne out of an initial idea to prepare members of the Association for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, which was scheduled to have come into force on July 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking at the virtual launching of the portal in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, Gadzanku, said: “We created this platform to make businesses more competitive and put them ahead of their game to take advantage and make the best out of it. As the government’s agenda indicates, the business of Ghana is business, and AGI remains deeply committed to completing the unfinished business of this country and we do this along with the enterprises and businesses for whose interests we stand,” he said.

He also stated that” The collaboration between the regional AGI and Logic Go started at the latter part of 2018 to build an electronic platform or online store for our members to sell and purchase both finished goods and raw materials locally and internationally”.



“The platform has a special COVID store where PPE produced from the region will be marketed and sold locally and internationally and also goods sold on the platform will be GSA and FDA certified,” he added.

