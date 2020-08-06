Business News

Abandoning CRM pilot will be a sign of failure - NPA to industry players

Chief Executive of NPA, Alhassan Tampuli

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has told industry players the abandonment of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) policy will not be feasible else the policy will be a failure.

According to Alhassan Tampuli, despite the difficulties of the CRM implementation, the exercise will proceed as planned.



Speaking at the 4th phase of the pilots in the Jomoro District in the Western Region, Mr. Tampuli says industry stakeholders are important to the implementation of the policy, so their concerns and views will not be discarded.



Mr. Tampuli said the Authority said the pilot committee has no intention of excluding any industry member from the exercise, because their commitment and contributions are always considered in the working document.



“in recent times, we’ve had calls by some industry players to halt the implementation of the CRM pilot phase due to some challenges encountered with the pilot exercises in Kade and Obuasi.”



“We need not remind ourselves that one of the reasons for the pilot is to help address difficulties that may arise when we eventually move to a full scale implementation of the CRM policy.”

He said pilot exercises are conducted to help guide us to identify problems and fix them and in light of this problems encountered in the pilot areas are being addressed.



Mr. Tampuli said a total of 3,983 cylinders have been procured for Jomoro alone, to augment the cylinders currently in the hands of consumers in the area.



“All you need to do is to pick your empty cylinder, walk to the gas station and exchange it for a filled cylinder. “



The program was attended by traditional leaders, opinion leaders and the security agencies.

Source: NPA

