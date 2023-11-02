About 250 factories to be operational under 1D1F by 2024 - Trade Minister

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has noted that the country will record about 250 factories in 2024 under government’s One District, One Factory initiative (1D1F).

He said government was poised to increase the over 100 factories established so far.



Speaking at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues in Accra on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the Trade Minister stated that the government was committed to creating jobs for the teeming unemployment youth in the country.



He also said the 1D1F programme will create the necessary platform to develop the industrial space in the country.



KT Hammond said government will initiate bold and deliberate initiatives to help promote private sector businesses.



In his view, it is the only way by which the excessive stress on public funds would be reduced.

“The One District One Factory programme will create the necessary platform for developing our industrial space. It will create jobs…At the last count, we had done about a 169 factories. Going forward, we reckon that by next year, we should have been doing about 240, 250 factories,” the Trade and Industry Minister said.



Meanwhile, about 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created under the 1D1F programme so far.



As of June this year, a total of 126 factories were operational in the 58 districts of across the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the One District One Factory initiative on August 25, 2017 at Ekumfi in the Central region.



He then cut sod for the commencement of the Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited.

1D1F seeks to establish factories in all districts across the country to boost local production.



