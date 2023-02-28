0
Menu
Business

Address our locked-up investment in 2023 SONA – Menzgold customers to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1123454554656535 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana, has called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of national concern, address the issue of the locked-up investment of Menzgold customers in the 2023 State of the Nation’s Address (SONA).

The President is expected to present the SONA before Parliament on March 8, 2023.

The Coalition in a statement noted that a decisive pronouncement from the President on the issue in respect of how government will pay the locked-up investment in Menzgold will guide customers in their quest to retrieve their investments.

On September 12, 2022, leadership of the Coalition presented a petition to the president to intervene on the plight of the customers and, therefore, they said they expect government to intervene and bring finality to the issue to save lives since close to 200 customers have died already.

The operations of Menzgold were shut down in September 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's operating license which had initially been granted in 2014 by the Minerals Commission of Ghana was primarily for gold trading and export.

However, as reports of a gold-investment scheme with high returns started to circulate, the Bank of Ghana begun to publish warnings which cautioned citizens to be wary of dealing with the firm and warned the firm against taking cash deposits.

Some customers were adamant while the company also called the bluff of the regulatory authorities.

Customers deposit at Menzgold have been locked out since the shutdown and can't access their investments, leading to numerous demonstrations at its various branches to no avail.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: