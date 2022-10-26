Address the nation on Cedi depreciation - Sam George tells Akufo-Addo

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his silence on the free fall of the Cedi in recent times.

He described the silence as a sign of wickedness on the part of the president who hasn't had the decency and courtesy to address Ghanaians after three weeks straight depreciation of the Cedi.



The legislator said the conduct of the president “goes beyond being incompetent, clueless, hapless and downright unfit for the office you occupy”.



Sam George has asked the president to wake up from his slumber and address Ghanaians on the depreciating currency.



“Dear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after 3 horrendous weeks of a constantly declining currency, you are yet to have the decency and courtesy to address the Nation.



“What is wrong with you? Don't you realise Ghanaians are suffering? Have your handlers not told you what is happening? What are you waiting for before speaking to us as our President? This goes beyond being incompetent, clueless, hapless and downright unfit for the office you occupy.

“Sir, this is wickedness in high places! Awake from your slumber and address the Nation. The true essence of a Leader is felt in the face of adversity. Not in verbose flowery statements made in plagiarised speeches. Somebody wake Mr. President from his deep sleep,” the Ningo Prampram wrote on his Facebook page.



The Cedi has struggled against major trading currencies, particularly the US dollar in recent weeks. At present, it is being traded at GH₵15 to $1 at some forex bureaus.



The dire situation has compelled the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addisson to meet banks and operators of Forex Bureau to discuss the issue.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has also indicated that a series of consultations have began at top government level to curb the depreciation and that President Akufo-Addo will soon address the nation on the issues



DS/SARA