Business News

Africa has no choice but to integrate now – AU Deputy Chairperson

Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission

The Deputy Chair Person of the African Union Commission, Thomas Kwesi Quartey, has admitted that the continent of Africa has in years past not been able to integrate effectively – particularly in the areas of commerce and economics – as a result of deliberate partitioning and division of the African continent by the Europeans who created the modern African nations.

He said this is why the continental body of the African Union had struggle to use the over half-century period gone by to disentangle the continent politically and is now focusing on trading among itself through formation of the Continental Free Trade Area.



“All that the African Union has been trying to do and with the arrival of the Continental Free Trade Area was in significant part to disentangle the knots we were tied in, bring ourselves closer together, and trade with each other.”



Speaking to Eye on Port, the Deputy Chair of the African Union said the continent had initially focused on political integration of its people, but the most opportune time has now presented itself for economic integration. “It was not until the liberation of South Africa that the whole continent was said to be politically liberated; and the issue now is what to do with this independence through liberation, because liberation is nothing if you cannot improve your economic lot.



“Intra Africa Trade is 10%. Whenever there is an increase in Intra Africa Trade by even 2%, GDP rises by a factor of 10. So it is important for us as Africans to move freely within our continent to trade within ourselves and create a larger economic space, which will attract investment.”



He said the coming into being of the African Continental Free Trade Area is only a first step to many targets set by the continent to liberate itself and develop together.



“And the more the Free Trade Area begins to yield benefits, the more people will warm-up to it. We have to see more and more of the continental interest and less of the international interest.”

H.E. Kwesi Quartey admitted that one of the major challenges to integrating the continent has been member-countries focusing on their national interests far beyond those of the region.



“One also has to be realistic that sovereign nations can only be persuaded and not compelled.”



He said it has been difficult to push or force sovereign nations to comply with protocols or treaties and policies, but added that AfCFTA has been received with renewed enthusiasm by member-countries.



“I think that the Continental Free Trade Area was received with a certain amount of enthusiasm that has been above average.”



He commended efforts by member-countries and institutions for the commitment demonstrated thus far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.