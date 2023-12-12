Africa needs to spearhead discussions on sustainable energy solutions - Energy tech expert

Emelia Akumah speaking at the COP 28 at Dubai

Emelia Akumah, Founder and President of Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC), has emphasized the essential role of energy technology as a sustainable solution to the challenges faced by the African continent.

Speaking at the Ghana Energy Day at COP 28, recently held in Dubai, she advocated for Africa to take the lead in shaping the discourse around energy technology and policy integration.



Akumah also underscored the need for Africa to spearhead discussions on sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing the continent's potential as a powerhouse of innovation and progress.



Her call for proactive engagement echoed a collective need to forge a path towards a greener, more equitable future for all Africans.



One of the key pillars of Akumah's address was the amplification of the role of women in the energy sector.



She advocated for equal opportunities and policies that would empower women, stressing their indispensable contributions.

She also championed the cause of the youth, calling for their active involvement and support in the energy discourse.



In her address, Emelia Akumah threw more light on the upcoming African Energy Technology Conference scheduled to take place from the 12th to the 15th of March 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre, and extended a formal invitation to stakeholders to participate and partner in the upcoming conference.



This groundbreaking event, slated to convene luminaries across diverse sectors, aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in energy technology within Africa.



The Africa Energy Technology Conference promises to be a comprehensive program comprising keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and a showcase of cutting-edge technology within the energy space.



Renowned experts and thought leaders will delve into critical topics including renewable energy, clean technologies, energy access, policy frameworks, and investment opportunities.





Notable dignitaries who will grace this significant event include Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana; Gabriel Obiang Lima, OPEC & GECF President; Samira Bawumia, Second Lady, Republic of Ghana; Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, APPO Secretary General; and NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of AEC.



This distinguished gathering will also host representatives from governments, oil and gas companies, and various stakeholders within the global energy ecosystem.



"The Africa Energy Technology Conference stands poised to be a paradigm-shifting platform that will help drive Africa’s quest towards a just energy transition. It will facilitate crucial dialogues, foster partnerships, and pave the way for innovative solutions that will shape the future of energy in Africa and beyond," a statement said.



