African youth clamour to be prioritized as continent strives for economic integration

Executive Director, AfCFTA Policy Network, Louis Yaw Afful engaging the youth leaders

Source: Eye on Port

The maiden edition of the Rethinking Africa Summit has been held in Accra Ghana bringing together youth leaders and critical stakeholders to examine how the benefits Africa Continental Free Trade Area can be maximized through policy coordination and cooperation.

An initiative of the African Youth Union Commission, the consultative summit feeds into the call for inclusive representation of youth interests and concerns for the socio-economic integration of Africa.



Executive Director of the AfCFTA Policy Network, Louis Yaw Afful, in his presentation, rehashed the importance of the private sector in the realization of the free trade agenda.



He charged young entrepreneurs to forge together and present a strong front to table the conditions expected from the government for the creation of an enabling environment that supports cost-efficient, free movement of goods and services.

A Peace and Security Advisor at the Office of the President of Ghana, Isaac Opoku Adjei explained why economic integration should be pursued in tandem with security.



Country Head of the African Youth Union Commission, Joel Kpare told Eye on Port that his outfit is keen on ensuring the youth are critically considered in decisions that will in the long run affect the prosperity or otherwise of Africa.