Agenda 111 to make Ghana centre of medical excellence in West Africa by 2030 - Akufo-Addo

Agenda 111: I want to make Ghana the centre of excellent medical care by 2030 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly emphasized that a considerable portion of the Agenda 111 hospital projects are slated for inauguration in 2024, the final year of his tenure.



During his address at the maiden Physicians and Surgeons Awards, he reiterated his ambition to position Ghana as a hub for top-tier medical services in West Africa by 2030; citinewsroom.com reports.



He said, “Thus far, the construction of 86 district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals, and the western regional hospital are ongoing which are all at various levels of completion. The average completion rate of the 89 projects is 52 percent. With work at some of the sites at 70 to 80 percent complete.

“Beyond the building of these new healthcare facilities, my vision is to help make Ghana the centre of excellence of medical care in West Africa by 2030, leveraging on Ghana’s favourable status as the most peaceful country in the West Africa sub-region, a beacon of democracy and a land of opportunities,” the president stated.



President Akufo-Addo's administration launched the Agenda 111 project, also recognized as the Ghana Health Infrastructure Project, aiming to tackle deficiencies in healthcare infrastructure nationwide.



RAD/OGB