Aggrieved Menzgold customers appeal to Speaker to admit their motion

Some aggrieved Menzgold customers

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to admit, move, and deliberate the motion filed on their behalf before the next mid-year budget is presented on July 27, 2023.

The aggrieved customers are dissatisfied are concerned that the House has not considered the motion two years after they submitted it.



This was stated in a press release signed and issued by the Convener and PRO of the CACM, Frederick Forson, on Tuesday in Accra.



The Attorney General, according to the release, has been unable to disclose to them how much the state earned from the public auctioning of Menzgold assets, despite their request for disclosures under the Right to Information Act of 2019.

“We also note that EOCO which is the organ of state investigating the matter, publicly said in 2022 they do not know which law Mr Nana Appiah Mensah (aka NAM1), CEO of Menzgold violated and so prosecuting him is difficult. Strangely, the criminal prosecution against NAM1 has seen 35 different adjournments with no hope in sight. The lackadaisical attitude of Ghana’s Attorney General towards prosecuting NAM 1 goes to confirm the assertion by EOCO,” he added.



“We have witnessed economic, emotional and social tortures resulting in deaths of over 206 customers, three people have taken their own lives including a university lecturer, some gone insane, many people are down with stroke, family unions have been dismantled, some customers have gone blind, whilst others dreams have been shattered,” he added.