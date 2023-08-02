Agric Ministry internal auditors receive training in forensic investigation

The team learnt practical and useful skills for evidence gathering and preservation

Some 25 internal auditors of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) have received training in forensic investigation.

The training, which was facilitated by Makers and Partners, a chartered accountancy firm licensed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, was aimed at equiping the auditors with the requisite skills and knowledge in forensic investigation which would enable them discharge their duties effectively to help safeguard MoFA from internal threats, such as fraud, misconduct, and abuse.



The participants were taken through the details of effective planning of an investigation; the team learnt practical and useful skills for evidence gathering and preservation using appropriate techniques and tools including adequate documentation to procedures performed to obtain evidence.



Mr Wilfred Neneh Addico, an expert in forensic investigation and facilitator of the event, observed that usually fraud incidents come to the MoFA Internal Audit Function mainly by referrals from management.



He proposed that if the Internal Audit Function is to be effective in carrying out investigations, the mandate for forensic investigation should be embedded into their Audit Charter which will provide the power, support, and guidelines for an effective fraud risk management.



He noted that an amended Charter that caters for fraud risk management would make room for a mandate to develop and maintain dedicated forensic investigation unit and guided collaboration with other state institutions with mandate for investigating fraud within the Public sector.

Mr Addico indicated that forensic investigation starts with good planning which takes almost 50% of the work which ensures that the objectives of the investigation are realized.



Mr Alfred Aryee, Partner at Makers and Partners also noted that the training was part of the Firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility, involving reaching out to governmental institutions to assist in the fight against fraud.



He stated that because the Firm’s frontliners are members of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), this would also create a platform to share past experiences in fraud- related issues.



Mr Aryee said the Auditor General’s (AG) Reports usually emphasize issues of theft funds and irregularities, adding that “we believe if the various institutions are empowered when it comes to forensic investigations such things can be curtailed before they even reach the AG”.



Mr Isaac Adjin Bonney, Chief Internal Auditor at MoFA, commended Makers and Partners for the laudable initiative, saying, the training has given them skills and knowledge needed to improve their reporting and internal audit work.

He said investigative bodies request internal audit reports hence the need to enhance their skill especially in forensic investigations so reports could stand the test of the law courts, was crucial.



Mr Bonney emphasized that good reporting touches on the root cause and as well check irregularities that always appear at the Public Accounts Committee, adding that “most of them are not corruption issues but irregularities”.



