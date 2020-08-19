Business News

Agyapa deal: Why invest in offshore tax haven known for corruption? – Mahama quizzes

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has questioned the motive behind the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to pass the controversial agreement between Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited and the government of Ghana, despite the Minority in Parliament raising serious questions over the deal.

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Dzodze, as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama saluted the Minority in Parliament for drawing attention to the elevated risk in placing an ostensible second Sovereign Wealth Fund in a haven.



He pointed out that the deal is shrouded in secrecy, as the individuals and shareholders behind the company are still unknown to Ghanaians.



“Up till now, they have not disclosed the shareholders of the company; who are behind the company and any time there is corruption, the President clears them”, he added.



Mr Mahama also questioned the prudence of the government’s decision to mortgage Ghana’s mineral royalties for such a long period when it has only four months left to be in office, despite the genuine concerns raised by the Minority.



“And for a responsible government, why should you go and invest in an offshore tax haven where we know that is where fraudulent transaction takes place?” he asked.

Mr Mahama also questioned the fairness and effectiveness of the Special Prosecutor in handling corruption cases, especially those that involve government officials.



“There are cases at the office of the special prosecutor but they have tied his hand, he can’t investigate them, they have stopped him, as long as he [offender] is an NPP person, he [Martin Amidu] can’t do anything”, he said.



Mr Mahama, however, assured Ghanaians not to lose hope in the fight against corruption, as the new NDC government will investigate all outstanding corruption cases.



“When NDC comes to power, we will investigate all outstanding corruption cases and we are not going to prosecute only our opponent, we will caution our ministers and everybody because if you indulge in corruption, we won’t wait for another government to prosecute, we will prosecute you ourselves”, he warned.

